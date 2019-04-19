Should you get vaccinated against measles?

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health sent out an advisory this week, reminding people to get vaccinated for the measles, with at least one reported case in the state.

But should some of us who've already received the shot consider getting vaccinated again?

At blood and urine testing centers, like Any Lab Test in Hallandale Beach, it is simple and easy to get a blood test to determine if you are immune to the measles.

The test takes 15 minutes.

The technician simply draws one vial of blood and you will get the results within 72 hours, so you can make an informed decision if you need a measles vaccination.

Most universities require proof of the vaccination to attend, and even if you received the inoculation between 1957 to 1971, it is possible that you are still not immune to the disease.

"Because the vaccine has a period," Nury Sutton, owner of Any Lab Test, said. "So some of the people can extend that period and some of the people, their bodies don’t extend that period."

The test at Sutton's lab is $49 and may be covered by insurance.

Most places also take walk-ins because it is a simple, easy and quick test to perform.

Most people who were born before 1957 probably had the measles. If you have had the measles, your body has built up its immune system to fight the disease so you cannot get the measles again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 555 cases of measles in the U.S. this year from Jan. 1 to April 11.

The cases have been reported in 20 states, including Florida.

The CDC reported that the number of people with measles is 50 percent higher than last year.

To be clear, it is NOT a health risk if you are not sure whether you were vaccinated and get vaccinated again, but the CDC advises that once you get the vaccination, you are covered for life.

However, about three in 100 people who have been vaccinated will get the measles. If they do, it will likely be a much milder case.

