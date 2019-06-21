Stroke risk increases by 45 percent when working long hours, study shows

Copyright 2019 CNN

MIAMI - Double bad news for working Americans and their health.

Not only do Americans work up to 50 hours a week, but a new study shows that working long hours increases stroke risk.

A new study shows that those who have worked long hours for over 10 years had a 45 percent greater risk of stroke, the BBC reports.

The stroke risk for employees who have worked long hours for less than 10 years drops to 29 percent.

KABC reports working long hours is defined as working 10 hours at least 50 days per year.

"Everybody has different social situations. You can't just tell somebody don't work because it's a stressful job, every job is stressful," said Dr. Arbi Ohanian. "But if you see it gets to a point where its unhealthy, then that's a different story. You may want to reconsider what you do."

Eating health and exercising at least 30 minutes a day are useful in preventing strokes.

