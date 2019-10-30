Study claims psychopathic traits of men more attractive to women

ST. CATHARINES, CANADA - A new study claims the psychopathic traits of men are actually attractive to women and are desirable for the opposite sex.

The study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science goes as far as to show that men who are deemed psychopathic create favorable impressions on women, KTTV reports.

Researchers had 46 male university students participate in a mock dating scenario. The men were asked what they liked to do on a first date and what was important in a relationship.

The men were also assessed on psychopathy, social intelligence and sociosexuality.

The researchers then showed the dating videos to 108 women who rated each of the men. The men who scored high on the psychopathy assessment were rated higher by the women.

According to Amy Morin, a clinical social worker and psychotherapist, those with psychopathic behavior are usually well-liked, but rarely suffer remorse and lie or cheat to get ahead.

The instant attraction women feel to psychopathic men is usually good in the short-term, but bad in the long run.

"Psychopathic men have a personality style that makes them appear attractive to women in dating encounters," said Brock University researcher Kristopher Brazil. "This may be because they are extra confident or feel at ease or know exactly what to say to get the attention of women."

"These costs should make it clear that the potential benefits of ‘investing' in psychopathic traits as a young man will come with some negative consequences as well,"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.