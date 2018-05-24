Study lists 14 most dangerous sunscreens for children

ATLANTA - Before we head into the sunny summer months when families head to the beach or the great outdoors to enjoy a little rest and relaxation, a new study is warning parents of the worst sunscreens on the market.

The new study by the Environmental Working Group claims almost three quarters of sunscreens that are sold to consumers don't work, according to WSB and the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The risk of getting skin cancer almost doubles without the proper protection from sunscreen; and at the very least, many will suffer from severe sunburn by using a bad product.

The EWG's study researched 900 sunscreens and over 500 SPF-labeled moisturizers, measuring data such as UV-ray protection, toxic ingredients and other hazards.

According to the reports, 73 percent of the products tested did not work as they word advertised.

Many contained toxic ingredients and others had high SPF's that lead to other varieties of sun damage.

Below are the 14 worst sunscreens that are geared towards children:

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 100 Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion SPF 100 Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids SPF 70 Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies SPF 70+ Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids SPF 55 Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies SPF 55 Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion SPF 70 CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen SPF 55 Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen SPF 60+ Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 70+ Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks SPF 55

