Warning issued over flesh-eating STD that can destroy genitals

LONDON - A flesh-eating sexually transmitted disease that can destroy genitals was discovered in England, and officials are warning the public about its dangers.

Donovanosis is spread through sexual intercourse and symptoms begin with genital sores which can quickly spread, destroying genital tissue and causing skin in the area to lose color, according to Livescience.com.

Within the last year, a woman in England was the first person to be diagnosed with the disease in the U.K. Donovanosis is commonly found in tropical areas, but about 100 cases a year are reported in the U.S.

Th disease is treatable with antibiotics if discovered early.

