Women prefer 'dad bod' over rock hard abs, survey shows

MIAMI - In the history of the world, there has never been such good news for men as the survey that shows women prefer the "dad bod" over rock hard abs.

The survey commissioned by Planet Fitness spoke to over 2,000 men and women over 18 years old and the results claim the majority of women prefer their men to have love handles.

In fact, seven of 10 women said up to 20 extra pounds on their fella is attractive.

47 percent of the women believed "dad bods" are the new six-pack abs, while 83 percent of mothers say they'd be proud to have a husband with a "dad bod," according to SFGate.com.

Yes, it was a fitness center that commissioned the survey.

"Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are." said Jessica Correa, senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness. "That's exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness."

