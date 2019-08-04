Women struggling with uterine fibroids find hope in plant-based diet

For more information, visit Gessie Thompson's The Detox Program page.
Harvard Health experts' tips on how to transition on a plant-based diet:
Here are some tips to help you get started on a plant-based diet.
- Fill half your plate with vegetables at lunch and dinner.
- Make sure you include plenty of colors in choosing your vegetables.
- Enjoy vegetables as a snack with hummus, salsa, or guacamole.
- Use meat as a garnish instead of a centerpiece.
- Choose good fats: olive oil, olives, nuts and nut butters, seeds, and avocados
- Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week. Build these meals around beans, whole grains, and vegetables.
- Include whole grains for breakfast. Start with oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley. Then add some nuts or seeds along with fresh fruit.
-Steam, grill, braise, or stir-fry vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutrients.
- Build a meal around a salad. Fill a bowl with salad greens such as romaine, spinach, Bibb, or red leafy greens. Add an assortment of other vegetables along with fresh herbs, beans, peas, or tofu.
- Eat fruit for dessert. A ripe, juicy peach, a refreshing slice of watermelon, or a crisp apple will satisfy your craving for a sweet bite after a meal.
