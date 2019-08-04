Women struggling with uterine fibroids find hope in plant-based diet

For more information, visit Gessie Thompson's The Detox Program page.

Harvard Health experts' tips on how to transition on a plant-based diet:

Here are some tips to help you get started on a plant-based diet.

- Fill half your plate with vegetables at lunch and dinner.

- Make sure you include plenty of colors in choosing your vegetables.

- Enjoy vegetables as a snack with hummus, salsa, or guacamole.

- Use meat as a garnish instead of a centerpiece.

- Choose good fats: olive oil, olives, nuts and nut butters, seeds, and avocados

- Cook a vegetarian meal at least one night a week. Build these meals around beans, whole grains, and vegetables.

- Include whole grains for breakfast. Start with oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley. Then add some nuts or seeds along with fresh fruit.

-Steam, grill, braise, or stir-fry vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutrients.

- Build a meal around a salad. Fill a bowl with salad greens such as romaine, spinach, Bibb, or red leafy greens. Add an assortment of other vegetables along with fresh herbs, beans, peas, or tofu.

- Eat fruit for dessert. A ripe, juicy peach, a refreshing slice of watermelon, or a crisp apple will satisfy your craving for a sweet bite after a meal.

