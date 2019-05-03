Workout weed? Smoking pot can motivate you to exercise, study shows

BOULDER, Colo. - Feeling too lazy to hit the gym? Toke up and you'll soon become a workout warrior, at least according to one study.

Researchers at the University of Colorado found that smoking marijuana actually motivates individuals to go to the gym.

Over 600 people were surveyed and the results were startling. Most of the people who smoked before or after starting a workout found they worked out more, according to KTRK.

Although those surveyed said they worked out harder, they admitted that smoking did not improve their workouts.

The survey was conducted with people who lived in states where the recreational use of marijuana is legal.

