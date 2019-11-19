World's first birth control for men is on its way

NEW YORK - Men, it'll soon be time for you to step up and take responsibility for birth control.

The New York Daily News reports the world's first contraceptive for men will be available after doctors in Indian announced successful trials.

The injectable contraceptive showed a 97.3% success rate according to the Indian Council for Medical Research. The contraceptive is effective for 13 years and would replace surgical vasectomies.

Men would receive a contraceptive injection to their groin area while under anesthesia.

Despite the council's claim that the product is ready to be used across the globe, it has been sent to the Drug Controller General of India for approval.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.