Coca-Cola debuts new sodas for the holidays

MIAMI - It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas in the soda aisle at your local grocery store.

Coca-Cola is releasing two new holiday flavors to enjoy whether you're sitting by the fire, singing carols, or just thirsty.

Cinnamon Coca-Cola and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite may soon become part of your family's holiday traditions.

Coke says the holiday-flavored version is the first the company has ever produced in the U.S., according to WFLA.

