Easter 2019: Events in Monroe County

ADVENTURE

The Fury Water Adventures has an all-inclusive day on the water event at 10 a.m. Admission is $155. For more information, visit the event's page or call 1-888-976-0899.

LUNCH

The Club at Key West Harbour is hosting a Lunch With The Easter Bunny event at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for children and $30 for adults. For reservations, call 305-440-2203.

EGG HUNT

The 24 North Hotel is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m., at the Sunset Green law, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West. For more information, call 305320-0940.

