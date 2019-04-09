Easter 2019: Events in Broward County

DEERFIELD BEACH

The Deerfield Athletic Complex, 501 SE Sixth Ave., is hosting an egg hunt at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20. The event also includes inflatables. For more information, call 954-480-4426.

HALLANDALE BEACH

The OB Johnson Park, 1000 NW Eighth Ave., is hosting a free event at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20. For more information, call 954-4571460.

PEMBROKE PINES

The Pines Recreation Center, 7400 Pines Blvd., is hosting a free event at 10 a.m. For more information, call 954-392-2116.

POMPANO BEACH

The Pompano Citi Center is hosting an Easter celebration that includes free photographs with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at 1955 N. Federal Highway. For more information, call 954-943-4683.

WESTON

The Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Rd., is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 20, for children who are 10 years old or younger. For more information, call 954-389-4321.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.