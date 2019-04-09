Easter 2019: Events in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON

The Easter Bunny is available for photographs at the Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd., in Palm Beach Gardens. The photography packages range from $29 to $56 without extra services.

PALM BEACH GARDENS

Gardens Park is hosting a free egg hunt from 9 to 11 a.m., at 4301 Burns Rd., Saturday, April 13, in Palm Beach Gardens. For more information, call 561-630-1100.

POMPANO BEACH

The Festival Marketplace is hosting the annual Easter Bunny breakfast at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at 2900 W. Sample Rd. Tickets are $5 on Eventbrite. For more information, call 954-979-4555.

