Oreo releases holiday edition creme-filled eggs

NEW YORK - In one of the biggest moves since Santa Claus chose his famous red coat, Oreo has announced a game changer for the holidays.
The company known worldwide for its delicious sandwich cookies announced it will release limited edition chocolate candy eggs for the holidays.
Filled with Oreo's special vanilla creme and pieces of chocolate cookie, the new eggs are sure to be holiday favorites just like Cadbury's eggs around Easter.
The new Oreo eggs are sold exclusively at Walmart, so hurry in before Santa's reindeer eat them all.
The true beauty of an @oreo egg is astonishing..Just look at that roundness!!Tempting you to peal back that wrapper softly and take a bite out of that sexy physique, that cookie creme oozing out, filling your mouth with pure joy mmmm, taking in each bite like your life depends on it🤤😍🥚🍪😫..Out now at Stop and Shop and other stores for your holiday temptation🤣💯 #oreofetishisreal #Idontwriteadultbooks #Ishould #forfood #lmfao
