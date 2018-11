MIAMI - For the last 58 years, Camillus House has been serving hundreds of meals every Thanksgiving Day.

Dozens of volunteers help the non-profit agency to serve the poor and homeless in Miami. This morning they are short 25 turkeys.

They welcome your donations at the overnight shelter at 1603 NW 7 Ave., in Allapattah.

For more information on how to help, click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.