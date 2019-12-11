How much do you know about Time’s Person of the Year?

It’s official: This year’s Time Magazine Person of the Year is climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg.

She’s become, at age 16, the youngest person to whom the U.S. magazine has given the title.

Thunberg emerged as the face of the youth climate movement after she started skipping school once a week to protest outside her country’s parliament. In the past year and a half, she has drawn large crowds at international conferences and demonstrations outside Sweden.

Some have welcomed Thunberg’s environmental activism, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized the teenager’s sometimes combative tone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.