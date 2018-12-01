Lawmakers demand probe of Acosta's handling of accused serial pedophile's case

MIAMI - Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was gathering signatures for a letter addressed to Inspector General Michael Horowitz demanding a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta's role in a plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected hedge fund manager, USA Today reported on Friday.

Epstein, now a registered sex offender, was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution in 2008. Acosta, who chose not to prosecute Epstein when he was a U.S. attorney in Florida, was poised to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions until Thursday, according to sources familiar with Trump's decision, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday.

The request follows an investigation by Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown and a series published this week reporting the serial pedophile had sexually abused and molested dozens of girls, but Acosta agreed to a 2007 plea deal favoring Epstein, whose powerful friends included President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Epstein's plea agreement surfaced during Acosta's confirmation to serve as Labor Secretary and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted against his nomination saying his handling of the case involving sex trafficking of underage girls suggested he prioritizes the interests of the powerful over everyday people.

According to the letter published by USA Today, Representatives Frederica Wilson, Ted Deutch, Val Butler Demings, Lois Frankel, Stephanie Murphy, Alcee Hastings, Charlie Crist, Darren Soto, Grace F. Napolitano, Kathy Castor, Steve Cohen and Cheri Bustos are also calling for an investigation.

