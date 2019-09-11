Marriages on decline thanks to no 'economically attractive' men

MIAMI - It's not you, it's your bank account.

The financial stability of the male species is apparently the cause of declining marriage numbers, at least according to a new study by Cornell University.

Women are having no problems finding available men, but few who are economically suitable for marriage, WABC reports.

"Many young men today have little to bring to the marriage bargain, especially as young women's education levels on average now exceed their male suitors." said lead author Daniel T. Lichter, PhD.

In the opposite-sex only study, researchers found women wanted a husband with an income 58% higher than men currently available actually earned.

"Most American women hope to marry but current shortages of marriageable men - with a stable job and good income - make this increasingly difficult, especially in the current gig economy of unstable low-paying service jobs," said Lichter.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.