Mom shares story of man's kindness on flight with son with autism

Alexa Bjornson / Facebook

OREGON - A nervous mother worried over sending her son on a flight by himself shared the story of how it all ended so sweetly.

Alexa Bjornson posted to Facebook Thursday about her son Landon flying by himself to see his father in Oregon.

Bjornson wrote that Landon has high-functioning autism and that she attached a letter for him to give the person he was sitting next to on the plane explaining his condition.

"He might be nervous and ask you 'are we there yet a lot,' and please just make him feel safe and comfortable," she wrote, along with adding a $10 inside the note.

A few hours later, Bjornson received an email and picture from Ben, Landon's seatmate on the flight, saying everything turned out alright.

"He did ask if we were there yet several times but he was a great travel buddy," Ben wrote. "We had a good time and played a few rounds of rock-paper-scissors. He's a great kid and you're a lucky more."

Ben added that while he appreciated the money, it was unnecessary and that he donated it to The Autism Society.

"I am so grateful to this individual, and that there are still kind people in the world who make a difference like I try myself to do as well." said Bjornson. "Thank you so much Ben!!!!"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.