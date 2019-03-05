Science museum hosts overnight sex-themed party in Miami

Dita Von Teese won't be at the Frost Science Museum, but you can pretend to be her as long as you keep your clothes on all night. File photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

MIAMI - For $250, a couple can participate in a sex-themed night at the museum, but it's not the sex party that you are thinking. Organizers say clothes must be worn at all times.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is hosting the Adults Only Overnight Adventure: The Science of Sex event at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Sex therapist Paola Andrea Rodriguez, sexologist Marla Stewart, primatologist Kate Detwiler and Melissa Blundell-Osorio, the director of education at the World Erotic Art Museum, are part of the program at the museum at 1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Tickets for the event for adults ages 21 and older are $125 and include two drinks, light dinner, a snack, sleeping accomodations and continental breakfast. Overnight parking until 8:30 a.m. is $10. For more information about the overnight adventure, visit the museum's site or call 305-434-9564.

