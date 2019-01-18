Stay-at-home moms earn $162,000 in salary, study says

MIAMI - For those who believe stay-at-home moms have it easy, a new study shows they should be paid over $162,000 in yearly salary for the work they do.

Salary.com compared jobs that reflect what moms do each and every day with their kids, and then used the medium salaries of those jobs to come up with a salary for stay-at-home moms.

In the end, that salary came in at $162,581.

List of jobs that compare to those of a stay-at-home mom :

Academic Advisor

Accountant

Art Director

Athletic Director

Bookkeeper

Buyer

CEO

Coach

Day Car Center Teacher

Dietitian

Education

Event Planner

Executive Housekeeper

Facilities Director

Groundskeeper

Interior Designer

Janitor

Judge

Laundry Manager

Logistics Analyst

Mainenance Supervisor

Marketing Manager

Network Administrator

Photographer

Plumber

Public School Teacher

Psychologist

Staff Nurse

Social Media

Tailor

Tax Accountant

Teacher

Work/Life Program Manager

