Stay-at-home moms earn $162,000 in salary, study says

MIAMI - For those who believe stay-at-home moms have it easy, a new study shows they should be paid over $162,000 in yearly salary for the work they do.
Salary.com compared jobs that reflect what moms do each and every day with their kids, and then used the medium salaries of those jobs to come up with a salary for stay-at-home moms.
In the end, that salary came in at $162,581.
List of jobs that compare to those of a stay-at-home mom:
- Academic Advisor
- Accountant
- Art Director
- Athletic Director
- Bookkeeper
- Buyer
- CEO
- Coach
- Day Car Center Teacher
- Dietitian
- Education
- Event Planner
- Executive Housekeeper
- Facilities Director
- Groundskeeper
- Interior Designer
- Janitor
- Judge
- Laundry Manager
- Logistics Analyst
- Mainenance Supervisor
- Marketing Manager
- Network Administrator
- Photographer
- Plumber
- Public School Teacher
- Psychologist
- Staff Nurse
- Social Media
- Tailor
- Tax Accountant
- Teacher
- Work/Life Program Manager
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.