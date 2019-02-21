Water Taxi offers $10 tickets for Fort Lauderdale pride festival-goers

The Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale wants pride festival-goers to ride there for $10.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale is partnering with the city's annual pride festival to offer deeply discounted tickets during the two-day event.

"Getting out of traffic and experiencing Fort Lauderdale from the water is what makes these phenomenal events so unique to our city," Water Taxi CEO William Walker said in a news release. "We are offering special pricing to take the Water Taxi to the Pride (Fort Lauderdale Beach) Festival similar to our services for Tortuga (Music Festival) and the Fort Lauderdale (International) Boat Show. This is the best and most convenient way to get around to Fort Lauderdale's beach events."

Attendees of the festival can purchase $10 tickets for use at two stops from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The stops are the DoubleTree at 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd. and Beach Place.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the pickup location at the DoubleTree. They are not valid for regular Water Taxi service.

