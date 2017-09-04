Top Local Stories
South Florida remains under hurricane watch as Irma churns through Caribbean
Hurricane Irma
Miami-Dade County expands mandatory evacuation orders for residents
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Shelters in Miami-Dade, Broward
Hurricane Irma
Broward shelters begin to fill to capacity as mandatory evacuation underway
Hurricane Irma
Horses find shelter from Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma
Scott says state law enforcement providing escorts to fuel trucks during Irma gas crunch
Hurricane Irma
Man falls off roof removing water heater in preparation for Irma
Hurricane Irma
People begin heading to South Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma
Sandbags run out at Doral Central Park due to delivery delays, supply shortage
Hurricane Irma
Live
Local 10's Hurricane Irma Special Report
Posted: 3:06 PM, September 04, 2017
Updated: 3:07 PM, September 04, 2017
Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Latest News
Authorities deal with security incident at Miami International Airport
Man falls off roof removing water heater in preparation for Irma
Are you looking to find shelter at a hotel before Hurricane Irma? This…
Photos of Hurricane Irma's impact in the Caribbean
Hurricane Shelters in Miami-Dade, Broward
Latest Videos
Horses take shelter before Irma
BettyMax8PMThur
NewBettyMax5PMThur
Airports garages at capacity as Irma draws closer
BettyMax5PMThur
Trending