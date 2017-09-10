Watch Local 10 News

As Hurricane Irma makes its presence felt in South Florida, Local 10 will be covering the storm 24/7 through its duration.

But if the power goes out at your home, you can keep up with Local 10 online at Local10.com, and on your tablet or smartphone with a full livestream of our coverage.

You can also stay up with the latest information on our Local 10 social media sites where we will constantly update the newest advisories and weather info you need.

And you can also watch our full LIVE coverage on the Local 10 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.