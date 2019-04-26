'Dream job.' Get paid to sleep as a Mattress Firm 'snoozetern'

MIAMI - Stop looking, we've found your dream job. Literally.

One company is looking to pay people to sleep on the job. Yes, real U.S. currency.

Mattress Firm wants to hire "snoozeterns" that will give them feedback into their mattresses and pillows.

Thrillist says the lucky "snoozeterns" will also be expected to post about their sleep experiences on social media.

All "snoozeterns" will be expected to work 30 hours per week and the pay will be "competitive with an option to earn academic credit for their university."

If you're over 18 and proficient in napping, regardless of time of day (the company's words, not ours), then you can CLICK HERE to apply.

