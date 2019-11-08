10,000 jobs available at South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. - A massive job fair featuring over 10,000 jobs and 50+ companies will be held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The South Florida Mega Job Fair will host companies looking to fill positions immediately.

Businesses such as New York Life, Verizon, Jiffy Lube, Florida Panthers, Geico, and El Dorado Furniture are some of the companies looking to fill positions.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Candidates are asked to dress their absolute best and bring at least 30 copies of a resume.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of companies, job offerings and registration information.

