3,500+ jobs at mega-South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. - A massive job fair with over 3,500 jobs will be held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena with positions ranging from entry level to management in multiple industries.
Here's a partial list of businesses at the job fair"
- Akal Security
- Akima Global
- Albion Staffing
- ARC Broward
- Autonation
- Brightstar Credit Union
- Career Source Broward
- City Furniture
- City of Sunrise
- Coastal Wealth
- Colonial Life
- Coral Springs Auto Mall
- DeVry University
- Doubletree by Hilton
- DSS, Inc.
- E-builder
- Florida Department of Health
- Florida Panthers
- Global Response
- iHeart Media
- Jae Restaurant Group (Wendy's)
- Jiffy Lube
- Miami Herald
- New York Life
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Northwestern Mutual
- NYU Langone Health
- Racetrac Petroleum
- Rick Case Automotive Group
- South Florida Chamber
- Site Impact
- SP Plus Hospitality
- Teleperformance
- The Academy,
- Tryp Rides
- US Health Advisors
- US Standard Products
- Vacation Village
- VentureTech Solutions
- Verizon
- Wilen Direct
- Dentalplans.com
- Riverside Hotel
- Anda Pharmaceuticals
- Lloyd Staffing
- Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company
- Colonial Life
- New Horizons
- Aarrow Sign Spinners
CLICK HERE to register. The event is free and there will be free parking at the BB&T Center.
