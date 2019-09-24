Jobs

3,500+ jobs at mega-South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. - A massive job fair with over 3,500 jobs will be held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena with positions ranging from entry level to management in multiple industries.

Here's a partial list of businesses at the job fair"

  • Akal Security
  • Akima Global
  • Albion Staffing
  • ARC Broward
  • Autonation
  • Brightstar Credit Union
  • Career Source Broward
  • City Furniture
  • City of Sunrise
  • Coastal Wealth
  • Colonial Life
  • Coral Springs Auto Mall
  • DeVry University
  • Doubletree by Hilton
  • DSS, Inc.
  • E-builder
  • Florida Department of Health
  • Florida Panthers
  • Global Response
  • iHeart Media
  • Jae Restaurant Group (Wendy's)
  • Jiffy Lube
  • Miami Herald
  • New York Life
  • Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • NYU Langone Health
  • Racetrac Petroleum
  • Rick Case Automotive Group
  • South Florida Chamber
  • Site Impact
  • SP Plus Hospitality
  • Teleperformance
  • The Academy,
  • Tryp Rides
  • US Health Advisors
  • US Standard Products
  • Vacation Village
  • VentureTech Solutions
  • Verizon
  • Wilen Direct
  • Dentalplans.com
  • Riverside Hotel
  • Anda Pharmaceuticals
  • Lloyd Staffing
  • Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company
  • New Horizons
  • Aarrow Sign Spinners 

CLICK HERE to register. The event is free and there will be free parking at the BB&T Center.

