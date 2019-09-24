3,500+ jobs at mega-South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. - A massive job fair with over 3,500 jobs will be held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena with positions ranging from entry level to management in multiple industries.

Here's a partial list of businesses at the job fair"

Akal Security

Security Akima Global

Global Albion Staffing

ARC Broward

Autonation

Brightstar Credit Union

Credit Union Career Source Broward

City Furniture

City of Sunrise

Coastal Wealth

Colonial Life

Coral Springs Auto Mall

DeVry University

University Doubletree by Hilton

DSS , Inc.

, Inc. E-builder

Florida Department of Health

Florida Panthers

Global Response

iHeart Media

Media Jae Restaurant Group (Wendy's)

Jiffy Lube

Miami Herald

New York Life

Norwegian Cruise Line

Northwestern Mutual

NYU Langone Health

Health Racetrac Petroleum

Petroleum Rick Case Automotive Group

South Florida Chamber

Site Impact

SP Plus Hospitality

Teleperformance

The Academy,

Tryp Rides

Rides US Health Advisors

US Standard Products

Vacation Village

VentureTech Solutions

Solutions Verizon

Wilen Direct

Direct Dentalplans.com

Riverside Hotel

Anda Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals Lloyd Staffing

Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company

Colonial Life

New Horizons

Aarrow Sign Spinners

CLICK HERE to register. The event is free and there will be free parking at the BB&T Center.

