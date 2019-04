MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair today until 2 p.m. in Miami Lakes.

Organizers say there are 25 employers such as the Doubletree, Norwegian Cruise Line and Papa John's offering about 750 jobs.

The fair is at Don Shula's Hotel, 6842 Main St. Admission is free. Here is the link to pre-register online.

