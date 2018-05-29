Chick-Fil-A location to pay employees $18 per hour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Chick-Fil-A restaurant in California will start paying its employees up to $18 an hour to help them "improve their lifestyle."

The Sacramento location will raise its pay for hospitality professionals from $12.50 an hour to the new pay scale starting on June 4, reports KXTV.

California's current minimum wage is $11 an hour.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families," said restaurant owner Eric Mason. "Improve their lifestyle."

In addition to the pay raise, all employees at the location will receive paid sick leave and leadership employees will get paid time off.

