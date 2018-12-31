Florida minimum wage rises to $8.46 per hour beginning Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's minimum wage rises to $8.46 per hour beginning New Year's Day.

The minimum wage per hour for tipped employees rises to $5.44.

According to Floridajobs.org, the minimum wage rate is recalculated yearly on Sept. 30, based on the Consumer Price Index.

The current minimum wage in Florida is $8.25.

Employees who don't receive at least the new minimum wage after notifying their employer and giving the employer 15 days to resolve any claims for unpaid wages may bring a civil action against the employer to recover back wages plus damages and attorney's fees.

Employers face a fine of $1,000 per violation if they are found liable for intentionally violating minimum wage requirements.

