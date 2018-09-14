Target set to hire 120,000 workers with hourly pay starting at $12

MIAMI - If you're looking for work and soon, Target is hiring 120,000 seasonal employees with minimum pay starting at $12 an hour.

The number of workers the company is hiring is 20 percent more than compared to last year, CNBC reports.

Interested candidates can CLICK HERE to apply online, or visit any Target store on Oct. 12-14 for a company hiring event.

Those hired will also receive benefits such as 10 percent off items on Target.com, as well as 20 percent off certain wellness merchandise.

In addition, Target will also add 7,500 workers to its fulfillment and distribution centers.

