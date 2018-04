PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Uncle Sam may be hard on your wallet this tax season, but Hooters won't be.

Bring your child to any South Florida and southwest Florida Hooters location Tuesday and they'll receive a free kid's meal for any parent who spends $10 or more.

The free kid's meal is available for children 12 and under.

Now that's what we call a tax exemption.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.