1 dead after train carrying GOP members of Congress crashes into truck

CROZET, Va. - One person is dead after an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat collided with a truck in Virginia.

The fatality was the driver of the garbage truck that was hit. Another passenger in the truck is reportedly in critical condition. Nobody on the train, including all congressional members and their families, was seriously injured.

The train crashed in Crozet, Virginia just outside Charlottesville. The University of Virginia Medical Center reported five patients had either been admitted or were being transported.

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo was on the train with his wife and spoke about the accident.

"There was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted," said Curbelo.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says the collision destroyed a garbage truck, leaving it "just in pieces."

Comer says Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio came to the aid of crash victims before emergency personnel -- including a transport helicopter -- arrived.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was also on board but is fine. The White House says Chief of Staff John Kelly briefed President Trump of the accident.

The train was en route to a conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

BREAKING: I'm on the scene of a train crash with a tractor trailer in Crozet. More at noon on @CBS19News pic.twitter.com/KuyJMVpRRG — Laura Perrot (@LauraCPerrot) January 31, 2018

