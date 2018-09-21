10-year-old girl with diabetes dies after blood sugar drops during sleepover

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A 10-year-old girl died after her blood sugar dropped to extreme levels during a sleepover last weekend.

Sophia Daugherty of New Castle, Pa., who suffered from Type 1 diabetes, was found unresponsive on Sunday morning, WPXI reports.

Daughtery was transported to a local hospital with brain trauma.

The fifth-grader was declared brain dead Wednesday and her organs were donated to other children.

Daugherty attended a small school where she was known by everyone.

"A popular little girl; the most commonly used adjective is 'sweet,' sweet Sophia. She's going to be sorely missed," said Superintendent Len Rich of the Laurel School District.

