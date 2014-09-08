Resources for women battling domestic violence
There is help in South Florida for women who are the victims of domestic violence.
Below are the resources available in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.
The Advocate Program: Locations throughout Miami-Dade County info@advocateprogram.com
Women in Distress of Broward County 24-hour crisis hotline: (954) 761-1133
Domestic Abuse Shelter of the Florida Keys 24-hour crisis hotline: (305) 743-4440
Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence and Stalking Assistance
Florida Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-500-1119
Miami-Dade County Coordinated Victims Assistance Center: 305-285-5900
