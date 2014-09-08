82ºF

Resources for women battling domestic violence

There is help in South Florida for women who are the victims of domestic violence.

Below are the resources available in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

The Advocate Program: Locations throughout Miami-Dade County info@advocateprogram.com

Women in Distress of Broward County 24-hour crisis hotline: (954) 761-1133

Domestic Abuse Shelter of the Florida Keys 24-hour crisis hotline: (305) 743-4440

Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence and Stalking Assistance

Florida Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-500-1119

Miami-Dade County Coordinated Victims Assistance Center: 305-285-5900

