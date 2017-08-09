When to watch total solar eclipse

MIAMI – The Aug. 21 celestial event -- from the time the moon starts to cross over the observant's view of the sun to the time it glides out -- will last for about three hours.

Once the moon covers the view of the sun to its maximum capacity, the day will turn into night for about two and a half minutes for those in the path of the total solar eclipse. Those experiencing a partial solar eclipse will get to see a part of the sun glowing.

The partial solar eclipse in South Florida will begin about 1:26 p.m. and end about 4:20 p.m. Observers will the moon obscure about 76 percent of the sun. The moon will be providing its maximum coverage of the sun about 2:58 p.m.

The partial solar eclipse will start about 1:09 p.m. for viewers in Tallahassee. The moon will obscure about 86 percent of the sun about 2:42 p.m. Their partial solar eclipse will end about 4:07 p.m.

In Orlando, the partial solar eclipse will start about 1:19 p.m. The moon will obscure about 85 percent of the sun about 2:51 p.m., and their partial solar eclipse will end about 4:14 p.m.

In Tampa, the partial solar eclipse will start about 1:18 p.m. The moon will obscure about 81 percent about 2:50 p.m., and their partial solar eclipse will also end about 4:14 p.m.

In Naples, the partial solar eclipse will start about 1:22 p.m. The moon will obscure about 76 percent of the sun about 2:54 p.m. and it will end about 4:17 p.m.

Here is a list of the times in areas of Miami-Dade and Broward:

Places in path of totality Time when partial eclipse begins Time of maximum coverage Key West 1:25:48 p.m. 2:57:19 p.m. Miami 1:27 p.m. 2:58:28 p.m. Cutler Bay 1:26:57 p.m. 2:58:26 p.m. Kendall 1:26:46 p.m. 2:58:16 p.m. Coral Gables 1:26:51 p.m. 2:58:21 p.m. Hialeah 1:26:36 p.m. 2:58:06 p.m. Miami Beach 1:27:03 p.m. 2:58:31 p.m. Hollywood 1:26:34 p.m. 2:58:04 p.m. Fort Lauderdale 1:26:25 p.m. 2:57:55 p.m. Pompano Beach 1:26:15 p.m. 2:57:46 p.m. Deerfield Beach 1:26:09 p.m. 2:57:40 p.m. Delray Beach 1:25:56 p.m. 2:57:28 p.m.

For those who will be traveling to parts of the country where the total solar eclipse will turn day into night, the graphic below provides the time of totality and the table the time when the eclipse begins.

Places in path of totality Time when partial eclipse begins Time when sun is totally obscured Salem, OR 9:05 a.m. (PDT) 10:18 a.m. (PDT) Idaho Falls, ID 10:15 a.m. (MDT) 11:33 a.m. (MDT) Casper, WY 10:22 a.m. (MDT) 11:43 a.m. (MDT) Lincoln, NE 11:37 a.m. (CDT) 1:03 p.m. (CDT) Sabetha, KS 11:38 a.m. (CDT) 1:05 p.m. (CDT) Jefferson City, MO 11:46 a.m. (CDT) 1:14 p.m. (CDT) Carbondale, IL 11:52 a.m. (CDT) 1:21 p.m. (CDT) Hopkinsville, KY 11:56 a.m. (CDT) 1:25 p.m. (CDT) Nashville, TN 11:58 a.m. (CDT) 1:28 p.m. (CDT) Talulah Falls, GA 1:07 p.m. (EDT) 2:37 p.m. (EDT) Columbia, SC 1:13 p.m. (EDT) 2:43 p.m. (EDT) Charleston, SC 1:16 p.m. (EDT) 2:47 p.m. (EDT)

Source: NASA, Google and other organizations partnered to create an interactive map that provides the exacts times for a location of your selection.

Download the NASA map (.pdf)