CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A woman was injured Wednesday when she was struck by a car and pinned against the wall of a Coral Gables building.

The crash occurred along Aragon Avenue, just west of Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Coral Gables police said an elderly couple in the car were leaving a parking garage when the driver somehow lost control.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with a serious injury to her leg.

Police credit a bicycle officer with possibly saving the woman's life by his quick response and applying a tourniquet he carries on his gun belt to her leg, stemming a severe loss of blood. Police said their officers receive lifesaving training so that they can tend to injuries while waiting for paramedics.

Both people in the car were also taken to a hospital, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Police said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.