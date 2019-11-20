PARKLAND, Fla. – Renderings were released on Wednesday for a new building on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The now-under construction building will replace building 12, where 17 students and faculty were murdered, and 17 others wounded, on Valentine's Day 2018.

The 30-classroom, two-story building is being constructed on the south side of the school's campus, visible from the Sawgrass Expressway.

Broward County school board member Lori Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daugher Alyssa in the shooting, said it's more than just a new building.

"I think it represents resiliency, new beginning," Alhadeff said.

There are still plans to demolish the old building 12.

Prosecutors say the crime scene is still evidence and should remain standing through the length of the confessed shooter's criminal trial.

"That jury needs to be able to walk through that building, see the carnage, smell whatever they're going to smell, and really feel the effects of the trauma and death that happened in that building," said Alhadeff.

The new building, at a cost of $18 milion, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.