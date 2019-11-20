SUV slams into Swap Shop in Lauderhill
Driver taken to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A driver had a medical episode Wednesday and crashed his SUV into the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.
The SUV slammed into a booth at the Swap Shop, injuring the driver.
A witness told Local 10 News the driver is a Swap Shop seller who has a history of seizures. He said the driver was taken to a hospital.
The SUV was towed away.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.