MIAMI – With more than a thousand feet of race track, a giant luxury spa and a cornucopia of restaurants, the Norwegian Encore was officially christened Thursday evening at PortMiami.

Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson was named godmother of the ship. The rest of the night included a fireworks display and a signaling for the champagne bottle to smash against its hull.

The Encore is Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, accommodating nearly 5,000 guests. According to Capt. Nicolas Persson, guests have a lot of fun from which to choose.

“Twenty-nine dining options, 20 bars, 72 kinds of beer and a 330-meter racetrack. Endless entertainment,” he said.

The ship will split its home ports between New York and Miami, where the port is one of Miami-Dade County’s main economic engines.