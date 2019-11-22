Owner says renter moved out before fire started at Fort Lauderdale home
Cause of fire under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to determine how a fire started Friday morning inside a Fort Lauderdale home.
Flames engulfed the single-story home on Northwest 11th Avenue before sunrise.
The owner of the house told Local 10 News that the renter moved out about a week ago, so nobody was living there at the time.
Firefighters could be seen looking inside the charred residence.
A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
