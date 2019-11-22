FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to determine how a fire started Friday morning inside a Fort Lauderdale home.

Flames engulfed the single-story home on Northwest 11th Avenue before sunrise.

The owner of the house told Local 10 News that the renter moved out about a week ago, so nobody was living there at the time.

Firefighters could be seen looking inside the charred residence.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.