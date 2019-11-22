SUV slams into Hollywood house
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An SUV slammed into a house Friday morning in Hollywood.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on Duval Street.
A view from Sky 10 showed a black SUV with front-end damage. There was also a gaping hole in the wall of the home.
It was not immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
