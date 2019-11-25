MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested after he beat up another man who had been asleep inside his home, police said.

Mark Katsnelson, 35, is facing a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Barry Sands was sleeping Saturday night when he woke up to the sound of a woman screaming for help and banging on the front door of his home.

Once Sands opened the door, Katsnelson forced his way inside and attacked him, police said.

During the struggle, Sands punched Katsnelson several times in the face before tossing him out and calling police.

A motive for the attack was not revealed.

Katsnelson was taken to Jackson North Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.