LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes was given an all-clear signal after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Monday morning.

According to investigators, an unidentified person called in the threat around 7:45 a.m. A school resource officer then contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Nearby Lauderdale Lakes and Oriole Elementary School were also evacuated as a precaution, investigators said.

Video from Sky 10 showed students walking away from campus in an orderly fashion as police lined up outside the school to investigate the threat.

Officers blocked off Northwest 31st Avenue from Northwest 46th Street up to Oakland Park Boulevard.

The bomb threat is the third at the school since Oct. 3.