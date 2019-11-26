Wondering where to find the best hair salons near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area health and beauty businesses grew to $50 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $51, and 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. True Hair Miami

First on the list is True Hair Miami. Located at 3449 N.E. First Ave., Suite 107, the hair salon, makeup artist and eyelash service spot is the highest-rated hair salon in Miami, boasting five stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nue Studio Miami

Next up is the Little Haiti's Nue Studio Miami, situated at 4500 N.W. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 335 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bleach Hair Addiction

Bleach Hair Addiction, located at 3101 N. Miami Ave., Suite 130, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon and makeup artist spot 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews.

4. Hair Healers International

Hair Healers International, a hair salon in Coral Way, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 140 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2626 S.W. Ninth St. to see for yourself.

5. Junior & Hatter

Last but not least, check out Junior & Hatter, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon, day spa and makeup artist spot at 2750 N.W. Third Ave.

