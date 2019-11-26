BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested Monday after breaking another man’s leg during an apparent road rage attack, deputies said.

Jamie Koval, 32, of Big Pine Key, faces a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the victim told deputies he was driving on Watson Road with his wife when a pickup truck began tailgating him. The truck eventually pulled around him and stopped, but the 63-year-old Hollywood man drove around the truck and on to the No Name Pub.

Linhardt said the driver of the truck, later identified as Koval, followed the victim, yelled profanities at him and then attacked him.

The victim was taken to a Marathon hospital and transferred to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg.

Linhardt said witnesses and the victim identified Koval as his attacker.