MIAMI – Sky 10 was over the scene as rescue crews worked to free a bicyclist trapped underneath a Penske truck in downtown Miami after the rider and truck collided Wednesday just around rush hour.

The accident happened near the American Airlines Arena, across from the Freedom Tower, at Biscayne Boulevard and Sixth Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

The northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard were closed, but reopened to traffic as concertgoers headed to the American Airlines Arena, where Ariana Grande was performing a show set to begin at 8 p.m.

The bicyclist’s condition was not released.