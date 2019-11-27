FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is upon us.

According to Airlines for America, over 31 million people will travel on United States airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

People have been traveling since Nov. 22, according to the study.

The Thanksgiving travel period ends Dec. 3.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, approximately 800,000 travelers are expected between Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Dec. 2.

According to airport officials, that number is an 6.8 percent increase from the same seven-day holiday period in 2018.

Further south at Miami International Airport, travel days are expected to be even busier.

An estimated 1.5 million passengers will fly in and out of the busy airport.

Airlines for America said it expects Sunday, Dec. 1 to be the busiest day to fly in the U.S.

3.1 million passengers are expected on that day.

While the organization said more and more people are choosing to fly during Thanksgiving, AAA said the majority of Americans will drive during the holiday and choose to skip the long TSA lines and other inconveniences of flying.

Weather can play a major part in holiday travel, and this year is expected to be no different.

According to ABC News, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, only 70 flight cancellations had been reported inside the U.S. Additionally, 158 delays had been reported.

Those numbers could rise as heavy snow is moving through the central United States and towards Minnesota, which has been the area most impacted by flight delays.

On Tuesday, more than 660 flights were cancelled and there were 4,200 delays, according to ABC News.