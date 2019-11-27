MEDLEY, Fla. – Crews responded to a large fire at a Medley junkyard Wednesday.

The fire started Wednesday morning at the storage facility in the 7200 block of Northwest 84th Avenue and spread to other areas. Officials say tires and other flammable materials caught on fire.

“Whenever you have these kind of fires, they excel rapidly because of the combustible materials, the petroleum products,” said Kirsten Miller with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A metal storage structure partially collapsed due to the flames.

At least 21 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene attempting to put out the fire from different angles.

No injuries have been reported as the property was unoccupied at the time the fire began.