CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Police are looking for a pair of crooks caught on camera stealing packages off someone's front porch.

The video clearly shows a man and a woman that police in Coral Gables are actively searching for.

In the video, as the pair nears the front of the home, the male stumbles and falls over while the woman seems to laugh.

Not deterred from her mission to steal the large boxes, the woman continues to the front of the home and picks up a large box before heading back towards a waiting vehicle. The man eventually gets up and grabs a second box, joining his partner in crime inside the getaway car.

'TIS THE SEASON

Thanksgiving kicks off a busy time for law enforcement, with online orders and package deliveries at their peak.

"We’re able to see things that the average officer won’t be able to see going through a neighborhood," explained Coral Gables police officer Celestino Rodriguez.

Officers are using what they say is a highly effective approach.

"We’re actually looking for packages," said Rodriguez.

Neighborhood police teams have been deployed with a specific goal in mind.

They have been instructed to move packages out of harm's way and notify residents of where to find their holiday deliveries.

"We’ll find a good location," Rodriguez said. "If it can’t be hidden in the front of the house, we’ll put it on the side, or in the back, and we’ll leave a note on the door."

As far as the package stealing thieves caught on the Coral Gables doorbell cam, police said they’re confident they will find the criminals before they ruin another family’s holiday.